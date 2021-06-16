Agricultural studies

The scientific study of agriculture has generally been recognised as opening up a career with great possibilities and the demand for it appears to be steadily growing in India. Agricultural education is said to be engaging the earnest attention of the Bombay Government and the leaflet issued by the Director of Information describes briefly what Bombay is doing in that direction. The Bombay Government has provided, it is stated, excellent facilities for agricultural education both at the Government College of Agriculture, Poona, and in six schools of agriculture in other parts of the Presidency, where the education is imparted in the appropriate vernaculars. These schools are under the Department of Agriculture. There is noticeably a large increase in the number of students at the Poona College, where there are now 203 pupils as against 170 in 1919 and 115 in 1916. The number of students from outside the Presidency is 67, of whom 23 came from South India and Ceylon, 19 from Burma, 7 from Bengal and 7 from the Nizam’s dominions.