Agreement on maps

(From an editorial)
The Daily Chronicle suggests that as an international conference of geographers in London just before the war decided the scale, style of lettering, and other details of official maps, it would not be a bad thing if a similar agreement were arrived at concerning the colouring of the various countries, particularly those territories which are to be administered by mandates. Now that the Turkish Treaty is ready for signature, our contemporary adds, the way is clear for those who have been preparing atlases of the new world to rearrange the frontiers and colouring of the map of Europe as re-drawn by the various Peace Treaties. We are not quite sure of that for there is just the possibility that, when all their preparations on the present disposition were ready, geographers and publishers might find their labours rather too early to be up-to-date and fruitful. With so little unanimity among the Allies and with so much discontent in the Balkans and the Mediterranean States, few can venture to predict what the exact political geography of these regions will be.
