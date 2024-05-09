GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fifty years ago | Conflicting claims by Govt., unions on train movement
Premium

Published - May 09, 2024 02:12 am IST

New Delhi, May 8: The first day of the Railway strike presented a rather confusing picture with conflicting reports pouring in from all over the country about the nature and extent of the dislocation caused by the work stoppage in various regions. Though it is too early to assess the impact of the strike, the Railway Ministry continued to assert that both passenger and goods services were being maintained in an attenuated form, while the Action Committee described the railwaymen’s response to the strike call as something “unprecedented in the annals of railway trade union movement.” Since the Government had drastically cut down the Railway services, it was difficult to test the veracity of the official claims that the “generally poor” response of the railwaymen had already proved that by and large the strike was a big flop except in some isolated pockets dominated by the CPM-controlled unions. But it was conceded by the Government that in the big metropolitan areas of Calcutta, Bombay and Madras, the Railway strike had more or less paralysed normal life. There were reports of widespread dislocation of passenger services in some of the Railway zones, but the basic goods train transporting coal, oil and other essential commodities were being operated by skeleton staff with heavy armed escorts.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.