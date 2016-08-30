: Six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza, has achieved another wonderful feat of staying at the top in women’s doubles world rankings for the 74th consecutive week. According to her father-cum-coach Imran Mirza, the 29-year-old Sania has now broken Spanish star Arantxa Sanchez in being the proud achiever of the fourth longest streak in the all-time list for women’s doubles tennis.

The top three with the longest stay at the top in world rankings are Martina Navratilova (181 weeks), Cara Black (145) and Liezel Huber (134).

This achievement comes in the wake of her two back-to-back title-triumphs in Cincinnati and the Connecticut Opens – the first with new partner Barbora Strycova and the second one with Romanian partner Monica Niculescu to take her tally this year to seven WTA doubles titles.