: Six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza, has achieved another wonderful feat of staying at the top in women’s doubles world rankings for the 74th consecutive week. According to her father-cum-coach Imran Mirza, the 29-year-old Sania has now broken Spanish star Arantxa Sanchez in being the proud achiever of the fourth longest streak in the all-time list for women’s doubles tennis.

The top three with the longest stay at the top in world rankings are Martina Navratilova (181 weeks), Cara Black (145) and Liezel Huber (134).

This achievement comes in the wake of her two back-to-back title-triumphs in Cincinnati and the Connecticut Opens – the first with new partner Barbora Strycova and the second one with Romanian partner Monica Niculescu to take her tally this year to seven WTA doubles titles.

More In: Tennis | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Serena Williams was hardly troubled in her first round tie.

Serena makes a winning start
Andy Murray cruised into the second round after a straight-set victory.

Murray, Wawrinka advance to round two
Looking cool, calm and collected — and most importantly pain-free — Serena Williams recorded a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Ekaterina Makarova in the first round.

Serena opts for placement over brute force
The doubles pairing of Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will continue for India in its Davis Cup encounter against Spain.

AITA retains same Indian team for Spain Davis Cup tie
More »
go back to thehindu.com