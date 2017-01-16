History made at Madras Race Club auction

The record-breaking bay filly, that was bought for Rs. 20 lakh, snapped with its newowner Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs (right), R. Ramakrishnan, chairman of the Madras Race Club (left) and Zavaray S. Poonawalla of the Poonawalla Exhilaration Stud Private Limited. Photo Courtesy: | Photo Credit: Madras Race Club

The opening day of the two-day auction sale at the Madras Race Club (MRC), that was revived after more than a quarter of a century, saw a new record being set here on Sunday.

A bay filly (Excellent Art-Amazing Queen) bred at the Poonawalla Exhilaration Stud Private Limited was bought for a record prize of ₹20 lakh by Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs, a scion of the Mysore royal family. It is the highest-ever price paid for an equine at an Indian racing auction since Independence.

“I am happy to own the horse that has made history and delighted to be in partnership with the Poonawalla Stud Farms,” a delighted Mr. Urs told The Hindu.

Mr. Zavaray Poonawalla, CMD, Poonawalla Exhilaration Stud Private Limited, said “I am delighted that history has been created and though I am from Mumbai, I have always had a close affinity with the MRC for 40 years or so. It is great to know that a dream for the club has been fulfilled during the first day of a auction that has been resurrected after 25 years.”

The MRC chairman R. Ramakrishnan was thrilled with developments that transpired on an eventful Sunday. “I am very happy with the response that we have got from breeders as well as owners for the auction that has been revived after such a long time.”

For the record, 32 horses went under the hammer for a total of ₹1,56,05,000 and the average price was ₹4,87,656. The auction concludes on Monday.