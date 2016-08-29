Marathon runner O.P. Jaisha, who tested positive for Influenza ‘A’ H1N1 days after returning from the Rio Olympics, was discharged from Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road on Monday.

“The patient responded well to the treatment administered and was discharged in a stable condition. However, she will continue to be under medication and observation for some time,” said Dr. Vivek Anand Padegal, Consultant Pulmonologist, via an email statement.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
(From left) Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardees Sakshi Malik, Jitu Rai, Dipa Karmakar and P. V. Sindhu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Athletes bask in awards glory at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Raghunath felt he had turned a corner in 2010, since when his game had improved a great deal.

V.R. Raghunath receives the Arjuna Award
After getting required sanctions, P. V. Sindhu will be honoured and presented the rank badges and camouflage combat fatigues of the CRPF at a ceremonial event.

CRPF to appoint Sindhu as Commandant, brand ambassador
Vikas Krishan, who won a bronze medal at the 2011 World Championships — one of only three Indians to have done this, lost in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games in Rio.

Olympic heartbreak behind him, Vikas eyes World C’ships

More »
go back to thehindu.com