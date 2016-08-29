Marathon runner O.P. Jaisha, who tested positive for Influenza ‘A’ H1N1 days after returning from the Rio Olympics, was discharged from Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road on Monday.
“The patient responded well to the treatment administered and was discharged in a stable condition. However, she will continue to be under medication and observation for some time,” said Dr. Vivek Anand Padegal, Consultant Pulmonologist, via an email statement.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.