Marathon runner O.P. Jaisha, who tested positive for Influenza ‘A’ H1N1 days after returning from the Rio Olympics, was discharged from Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road on Monday.

“The patient responded well to the treatment administered and was discharged in a stable condition. However, she will continue to be under medication and observation for some time,” said Dr. Vivek Anand Padegal, Consultant Pulmonologist, via an email statement.