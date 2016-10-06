World No. 3 Siddharth Parikh clinched the gold medal at the inaugural Asian billiards 2016, defeating Aung Htay (Myanmar) 4-2 (26-100, 2-100(90), 100(88)-21, 100-47, 100(63)-60, 100(61)-60) in the final of the billiards 100up format here.

The Indian cueist did not lose a single frame till the semifinal, then dropped two frames in the final against Htay.

He had earlier defeated South Korea’s Hwang Chulho 4-0 (100(62)-15, 100(90)-26, 100(55)-82, 100(78)-24) in the semifinals.

Htay overcame India No. 1 Sourav Kothari 4-1 (63-100(65), 100-88(57), 100(100)-22, 100(55)-00, 100(92)-57) in the second semifinal.

The semifinal losers had to settle for bronze. The other Indians among medals at the UAE competition were: Kamal Chawla (bronze in 6-Red men), Vidya Pillai (silver, 6-Rd women), Amee Kamani, Arantxa Sanchis (bronze in team snooker), Manan Chandra, Sundeep Gulati and Ishpreet Chadha (bronze in team snooker).

The result (final):

