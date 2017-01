Dani knocks out Prannoy

MOVES UP: Sameer Verma got the better of Wei Feng Chong in the pre-quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Harsheel Dani served another reminder of his prowess as he reeled off six points on the trot to put out sixth seed H.S. Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals of the $120 Syed Modi International badminton championship here on Thursday.

Left-handed Dani, a former National junior champion, won 21-18, 21-18 in 35 minutes. In both games, Prannoy enjoyed leads but Dani kept coming back.

The results (pre-quarterfinals) Indians unless stated, prefix indicates seeding:

Men: 11-Sourabh Varma bt Lakshya Sen 21-14, 21-16; 9-B. Sai Praneeth bt 5-Anders Antonsen (Den) 21-17, 21-19; 3-K. Srikanth bt Ansal Yadav 21-15, 21-16; 7-Zulfadli Zulkiffli (Mal) bt Misha Zilberman (Isr) 21-15, 21-5; 15-Harsheel Dani bt 6-H.S. Prannoy 21-18, 21-18; 12-Emil Holst (Den) bt Siddharth Pratap Singh 21-8, 21-11; 8-Sameer Verma bt 10-Wei Feng Chong (Mal) 21-15, 21-16; 2-Hans-Kristian Vittinghus (Den) bt Abhishek Yelegar 21-18, 21-5.

Women: 1-P.V. Sindhu bt Lalita Dahiya 21-7, 21-12; Vaidehi Choudhari bt Smit Toshniwal 21-13, 21-12; 4-Fitriani Fitriani (Ina) bt Ira Sharma 21-11, 21-7; Rituparna Das bt 8-Ksenia Polikarpova (Rus) 21-12, 21-19; Gregoria Mariska (Ina) bt 5-Dinar Dyah Ayustine (Ina) 12-21, 21-13, 21-17; 3-Beatriz Corrales (Esp) bt Debora Rumete Vehrenica (Ina) 21-13, 21-13; 6-Hanna Ramadini (Ina) bt Akarshi Kashyap 21-16, 21-12; Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli bt Mugdha Agrey 23-21, 21-19.