A different tournament from now on: Forlan

more-in

Relishing his experience in the Indian Super League where he has scored five goals and inspired many more, the Uruguayan forward of Mumbai City FC, Diego Forlan, says the play-offs starting on Saturday will be a “different tournament” where previous performance will have no direct connect.

“Our consistent performance in the tournament will better our confidence but it will be a completely different tournament that starts tomorrow,” Forlan said in his interaction with the media ahead of the season’s first play-off.

The former Manchester United player, who is experiencing a late flourish in his career, said he is still enjoying playing competitive football and that is the reason that has made him appear regularly for his ISL employer.

“I am really enjoying the game and look forward to a successful outing in our first ISL play-offs,” the Golden Ball winner of the 2010 World Cup said.

“Finishing on top of the ISL league standings did a lot of good to our confidence and we expect to take it ahead in the crucial stage of the tournament,” Forlan added.

Forlan, who had a prolonged stint with the Spanish giant Real Madrid after a relatively mediocre time with Manchester United, said he knows a few of the Spanish players who will be turning out for ATK.

“I know some players from Spain and it will be a difficult game against a good side,” Forlan, who had scored the winner against ATK in his previous ISL appearance here, said.