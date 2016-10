The scores (round three, day two):

Group A

At Raipur: Madhya Pradesh 445 in 160 overs (Aditya Shrivastava 87, Rajat Patidar 106, Devendra Bundela 60, Shubham Sharma 83 n.o., Ankit Dane 47, Tushar Deshpande three for 101, Vijay D. Gohil three for 87) vs. Mumbai 38 for two in 18 overs.

At Bilaspur (HP): Bengal 404 in 120.3 overs (Sayan Shekhar Mandal 135, Sudip Chatterjee 51, Agniv Pan 70, Manoj Tiwary 45, Pankaj Kumar Shaw 55, Sandeep Sharma four for 96, Vinay Choudhary three for 75) vs. Punjab 168 for four in 51 overs (Uday Kaul 73 batting, Amit Kuila three for 44).

At Lahli: Gujarat 187 & 295 for three in 75 overs (Priyank K. Panchal 101, Bhargav Merai 70, Parthiv Patel 39 batting, Manpreet Juneja 59 batting) vs. Railways 124 in 43.5 overs (Karn Sharma 48, Mehul B. Patel five for 35).

At Dharamshala: Uttar Pradesh 524 in 158 overs (Tanmay Srivastava 53, Samarth Singh 187, Umang Sharma 46, Sarfaraz Khan 40, Eklavya Dwivedi 60, Saurabh Kumar 51, Imtiaz Ahmed 37 n.o., T. Natarajan four for 83) vs. Tamil Nadu 34 for one in 15 overs.

Group B

At Kolkata: Delhi 90 vs. Karnataka 414 in 141.3 overs (R. Samarth 53, Mayank Agarwal 56, Karun Nair 53, Kaunain Abbas 52, Stuart Binny 32, C.M. Gautam 63 n.o., Shreyas Gopal 46, Vikas Tokas three for 81, Varun Sood four for 80).

At Vizianagaram: Saurashtra 657 for eight decl. in 170.5 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 93, Sheldon Jackson 105, Jaydev Shah 217, Arpit Vasavada 46, Chirag Jani 100 n.o., Mohsin Sayyed four for 90) vs. Maharashtra 18 for no loss in 6 overs.

At Trivandrum: Vidarbha 254 for three in 90 overs vs. Assam.

At Vadodara: Jharkhand 209 & 73 for two in 18 overs (Virat Singh 35, Pratyush Singh 33 batting) vs. Rajasthan 207 in 83.2 overs (Manender Singh 50, Vineet Saxena 50, Ashok Menaria 42, Shahbaz Nadeem seven for 74).

Group C

At Guwahati: Haryana 178 & 121 for three in 34 overs (Himanshu Rana 50 batting, Rohit Sharma 34, Pankaj Rao three for 29) vs. Chhattisgarh 189 in 78.2 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 30, Sahil Gupta 78, Harshal Patel four for 40, Joginder Sharma five for 32).

At Kalyani: Tripura 549 in 162.2 overs (Bishal Ghosh 146, Udiyan Bose 40, Smit Patel 111, M.B. Mura Singh 84, Gurinder Singh 79, Mayank Dagar five for 138) vs. Himachal Pradesh 50 for one in 15 overs.

At Cuttack: Goa 606 for six decl. in 165 overs (Sumiran Amonkar 101, Sagun Kamat 304 n.o., Snehal Kauthankar 45, Darshan Misal 45, Shadab Jakati 57 n.o., Diwesh Gurdev Pathania three for 111) vs. Services 39 for one in 13 overs.

At Bhubaneswar: Kerala 506 for nine in 180 overs (Bhavin J. Thakkar 38, Rohan Prem 41, Sachin Baby 80, Jalaj Saxena 79, Iqbal Abdulla 157 batting, Monish Kareparambil 40, Mehdi Hasan three for 134) vs. Hyderabad.

At Mumbai (CCI): Jammu & Kashmir 334 in 153 overs (Shubham Khajuria 90, Parvez Rasool 45, Bandeep Singh 63, Ram Dayal 42, Siva Kumar four for 49, Bhargav Bhatt four for 122) vs. Andhra 72 for two in 24 overs (Srikar Bharat 31).