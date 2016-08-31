TOPICS

India’s Virat Kohli maintained his No. 1 position in the ICC Twenty20 batsmen rankings while off-spinner R. Ashwin returned to the top five in the bowlers’ list, climbing up to the fourth spot from seventh.

K.L. Rahul moved up a whopping 67 places to the 31st spot, riding on his unbeaten century during the two-match series against the West Indies in USA.

West Indies, which was six points behind second-placed India’s 128 points before the series, is now just one point adrift at 125 with India on 126. New Zealand leads the table with 132 points.

India’s Rohit Sharma moved up five places to 17th following knocks of 62 and 10 not out.

In the bowlers’ ranking, Ashwin grabbed two for 11 in the second match to earn three places and be back into the top-five.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (67th) and Mohammad Shami (82nd) were the others to move up for India.

