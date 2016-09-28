His awkward and unorthodox bowling action earned him the nickname ‘Tangles’

Former Australian cricketer Max Walker, whose awkward and unorthodox bowling action earned him the nickname ‘Tangles’, passed away on Wednesday.

Cricket Australia on Wednesday said Walker died after a battle with cancer.

Walker played 34 Tests between 1972 and ‘77, taking 138 wickets at an average of 27.47, including six five-wicket hauls. He also took 20 wickets in 17 one-day internationals from 1974-81.

Walker was a useful batsman who scored 586 runs at 19.53 including an unbeaten 78 in his final test against England at the Oval.

After retiring from cricket he became a commentator, a popular raconteur and a best-selling author whose humorous books included How To Hypnotise Chooks And Other Great Yarns.

In 2011, he was made a Member of the Order of Australia for services to cricket and for his social work.