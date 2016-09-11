"I am a kid in this field. As of now I will try to learn it [politics]"

All-rounder Praveen Kumar on Sunday joined the Samajwadi Party. “I have met the Chief Minister and decided to join the party. I will do whatever is possible for the party,” he told reporters.

Asked whether he would contest the State Assembly polls, Kumar said, “I am a kid in this field. As of now I will try to learn it [politics].”

Heaping praise on Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Kumar, who hails from Meerut, said the Chief Minister has done a lot for sportsmen and big stadiums are being constructed in Lucknow and Saifai.

Kumar, who plays for the Uttar Pradesh cricket team in First-Class cricket, has been a part of the Indian cricket team in six Test matches and 68 ODIs.