The Lodha Committee appears to be losing patience with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in regard to the implementation of reforms validated by the Supreme Court.

An official close to the Committee said: “They (BCCI) have to be like little school boys and obey and implement the recommendations according to the specified timelines. We are getting sick and tired of this. Let’s see what happens on Wednesday [in the AGM].”

The source reiterated that no election can take place at the AGM, no business related to 2016-17 can be conducted, and added that there was a strong possibility of an administrator being appointed to implement the Supreme Court order of July 18 should the BCCI not adhere to the timelines set.

The source indicated that the BCCI has no right to plan or execute matters related to IPL 2017. The Board on Sunday had opened the tender process for the next cycle of IPL’s television and digital rights.

On Sunday, the Committee posted on its website a letter (dated Aug. 31), addressed to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and marked to president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke. The letter reminds the Board about the “Directions from the Supreme Court Committee”.

“As per the first Compliance Report submitted by the Secretary BCCI, it was stated that an AGM … is proposed to be called on 21.9.2016 to transact ‘routine business’. The Committee now directs that this AGM be limited only to routine business concerning the past year (2015-2016), and that any business or matters relating to the next year (2016-2017) be dealt with only after the adoption of the MoA and Rules as per the recommendations of the Committee,” the letter says.

“At the meeting with the Secretary BCCI on 9th August 2016, specific directions were given to ensure that all bids, tenders and contracts entered into by and on behalf of the BCCI after 18.7.2016 are to comply with the requirements of the recommendations in the Report effective from the date of the Supreme Court judgement itself.”

The letter also references the Supreme Court judgement: “… Needless to say that the BCCI and all concerned shall cooperate and act in aid of the Committee and its directives. Should any impediments arise, the Committee shall be free to seek appropriate directions from this Court by filing a status report in that regard.”