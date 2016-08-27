A great opportunity for district players, says Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, who is one of the commentators at the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), spoke on various subjects, ranging from young talent in the TNPL to Kane Williamson’s leadership and New Zealand’s chances in the upcoming tour of India.

Excerpts:

On TNPL-type leagues: I see leagues like these mushrooming all over the country. It is a great opportunity for the district players from all over the country to be a part of these leagues in the future.

On youngsters in the TNPL: It is a great opportunity for the young cricketers here to shine and get noticed. There are talent scouts everywhere who look for players who can be a part of the IPL since each team needs seven Indian players. Some of these players stand a chance if they perform well.

On Williamson’s leadership qualities: Kane Williamson has taken over from Brendon McCullum, who was one of the finest leaders of our country. Kane leads by example. He is one of the few players to have a century against all Test-playing nations. He is mature and a very humble cricketer and I’m sure he will get the best out of the players and take New Zealand cricket forward.

On McCullum’s legacy: Brendon McCullum has left New Zealand in the pink of health. His biggest strength was that he allowed the players to have fun. They played freely under his aggressive captaincy. But he also made sure that they trained and practised hard. It was a nice mix of both.

On New Zealand’s chances in India: New Zealand has a good balance in their side. Spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi back the seamers Trent Boult and Tim Southee in the bowling unit to make it strong. The batsmen need to adapt against the Indian spinners. I never thought they would defeat India in the World T20 on a rank turner. It will be an interesting series although I believe India will be a tough team to beat at home.