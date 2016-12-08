India-England Tests: four matches see five opening pairs

more-in

India might have its nose ahead in the series, outplaying England in the crucial moments in each of the three Tests. But both the teams seem to have a common concern - their openers.

For India, Murali Vijay, who’s opened in all the three Tests, has had an average series by his standards — but just enough not to raise eyebrows over his place in the side. His three partners — Gautam Gambhir, K.L. Rahul and Parthiv Patel — have not been so fortunate.

Gambhir, given a final opportunity to make a statement at the highest level, failed to grab it. Rahul took a blow on the arm when fielding in Visakhapatnam and was not part of the team in Mohali. Parthiv Patel managed to make the most of the circumstance — one that offered him a chance to showcase both this batting and wicket-keeping skills — in Mohali. And, he didn’t disappoint.

On a comeback after 8 years, the Gujarat batsman scored an aggressive 67 to seal the match for the hosts, prompting the team management to give him another chance in Mumbai. On his innings, captain Virat Kohli said: “Wow! That’s a good headache, to be honest. You never know, there are all kinds of possibilities. The way he approached both the innings, it was amazing to see. That’s where experience from First Class level comes into play. The intent he showed in both innings deflated the opposition totally. Credit to him to go out there and counter-attack the seamers. He really stood out for me as a batsman, as a keeper as well he did well.”

The visitors have been plagued by a similar problem. And it is definitely not a ‘good headache’, like the one that his counterpart has to contend with. England’s headache seems more acute than it appears to be on the surface.

During its Bangladesh tour, Ben Duckett was entrusted with the role but his weakness to the turning ball meant that the team had to look at other options. So the loss of 19-year-old Haseeb Hameed — who faced 640 deliveries in the series, only second to Kohli — has only added it its woes.

Prior to the series, captain Cook had this to say about the talented opener: “Haseeb has impressed everyone in this trip. You often wonder a 19-year-old to be overawed, and he has not been on this tour. He has looked really good in the nets. He did not shirk his 12th-man duties; look more experienced than his age suggests.”

Kohli had some words for the youngster too. “He showed great character for a 19-year-old at this level. He put his hand up when his team wanted him to do it, He played a little bit with Anderson in the end. Great prospect for England and definitely going to be a future star in all forms if persists with his skill. Really impressed and that’s why I patted him on the back, innings full of character and something to applaud.”

Hameed has returned home with a broken hand. And, it has given an opportunity for Keaton Jennings, who has become the latest South Africa-born cricketer to play for England.