3T: Another powerhorse from the OnePlus Stable

OnePlus, the Chinese manufacturer that took the smartphone world by storm with its OnePlus One, has now announced the all new OnePlus 3T. The device's specs promise an all new user experience, according to oneplusstore.in. Most expected by the gizmo world, the phone promises an improved software, better interface and its much needed Dash Charge feature that lets the phone charge in 30 minutes.

The fast charging feature is probably most essential for gamers and live streamers. With a bountiful 6GB of RAM, the processor gets bumped up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor clocking at 2.35 GHz, as opposed to the One Plus 3's 820. We can be sure that the mobile can handle multiple apps running simultaneously like a champ.

The cameras are impressive in OnePlus devices, and it continues here as the device sports 16 Megapixel cameras in back and front! The back can shoot in 4K resolution, too, with Optical Image Stablisation to compensate for shaky hands!

The 3T runs on Oxygen OS, based on Android Marshmallow.

Other usual features like fingerprint sensor, large 3,400MAh battery, dual sim cards, remain. Both the SIM card slots support 4G ofcourse, and the pieces come in gunmetal and soft gold colours, with the latter only available in 64GB.

The screen is 5.5 inches long, and protected with Corning Gorilla glass 4. The screen is an Optic AMOLED display, an improvement over the Super AMOLED from the One Plus 3. This flagship killer comes at a price of Rs. 29,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 34,999 for the 128GB variant. Will this device justify the company's tagline 'Never Settle'? Only time will tell.