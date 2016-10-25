Opinion » Open Page

October 25, 2016
Updated: October 25, 2016 01:11 IST

Coping with the technology outburst

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Illustration: Keshav
Keshav
Illustration: Keshav
TOPICS

human interest

people

society

Traversing the labyrinth of everyday technology is not without its pitfalls and risks for many of us

Media reports say 32 lakh debit cards issued by different banks are being replaced with cards with more security features. The National Payments Corporation of India has said complaints of fraudulent withdrawals relate to cards issued by 19 banks to 641 customers. The total amount involved is Rs.1.3 crore.

The wider issue here is the fast-forward mode technology is adopting in order to compete in a market that is not much worried about ethics and morals. The forced withdrawal of products from the market by car manufacturers, food product giants and smartphone producers incurring heavy losses are fresh in our memory. Something is wrong somewhere, and the earlier we fix it the better for everyone.

Here are three technology-related personal experiences from the recent past.

Mobile phone

In June this year, when I landed at the Mumbai airport, I switched on my mobile phone. It was not working. I was using a Thiruvananthapuram-based connection with roaming facility. Later the service provider told me they had switched over to 4G and earlier connections need to be ‘upgraded’ to become functional. I approached their franchisee in Bhandup for help, who guided me to approach someone in Kerala as the original connection was from there. The service provider’s Kerala representatives expressed helplessness as their own shift to 4G will take time. I got my connection disabled and had to go to another service provider for a new mobile number.

Bank account

During the initial incidents of ATM frauds, I received a call from a bank where I have an account and a debit card. The sweet voice at the other end confirms my name and tells me the bank is providing ‘insurance’ for ATM cards under a new scheme called “Card Protect”. Quickly I ask whether the service is “fee-based”. She answers in the affirmative and goes on explaining that the umbrella insurance which comes for just Rs. 1,700 a year will cover losses suffered by using ‘Other Bank ATM Cards’ also. I plead, I can’t decide over the phone, but would like to get an email with details. No email came. I still don’t know about the genuineness of the scheme. This is the result of outsourced call centres being used to sell products and services. Nothing gets recorded, unless you are a tech-wizard.

Then there is the case of my mobile connection, which was just two months old. I get a call from an unknown number. This time a strong male voice at the other end confirms that mine is a new connection. Then he asks me for the bill amount for the previous month. I give a round figure, assuming the call is from my own service provider. He asks me to change the plan so I will have to pay just the half of what I was paying every month. I ask what I should do for that. He tells me to keep identity and address proof ready and give my address, so he can come and meet me. I said I have given these documents to get the connection and ask why they are required again. Then he reveals that he represents another service provider and he can arrange shifting of connection to his agency without change in number. When I tell him I was not interested, he expresses his disappointment for having ‘wasted’ his time. This is aggressive marketing.

We need to improve our preparedness to meet the side-effects of the current “technology burst”. Make your choice judiciously and avoid future regrets.

mgwarrier@gmail.com

More In: Open Page | Opinion
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

First name, middle name, surname... real name?

Old is gold — yesterday, today & tomorrow

Breathing space in a marriage

To have wings is to have faith

Uniform civil code: will it work in India?

The six myths about Engineering you should know

Of purposive love, acceptance

Happiness is only a state of mind

28, Female and Unmarried

Age-old problem needs new solutions


Editor’s Note

Editor’s Note: Submissions on the Open Page are the extended comments of readers and in no way do they reflect the views of The Hindu. »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Open Page

Illustration: Surendra

No country for insects

Are they just pests? Or should we make some room for them in our lives, notwithstanding the irritation they bring? »