Coping with the technology outburst

Traversing the labyrinth of everyday technology is not without its pitfalls and risks for many of us

Media reports say 32 lakh debit cards issued by different banks are being replaced with cards with more security features. The National Payments Corporation of India has said complaints of fraudulent withdrawals relate to cards issued by 19 banks to 641 customers. The total amount involved is Rs.1.3 crore.

The wider issue here is the fast-forward mode technology is adopting in order to compete in a market that is not much worried about ethics and morals. The forced withdrawal of products from the market by car manufacturers, food product giants and smartphone producers incurring heavy losses are fresh in our memory. Something is wrong somewhere, and the earlier we fix it the better for everyone.

Here are three technology-related personal experiences from the recent past.

In June this year, when I landed at the Mumbai airport, I switched on my mobile phone. It was not working. I was using a Thiruvananthapuram-based connection with roaming facility. Later the service provider told me they had switched over to 4G and earlier connections need to be ‘upgraded’ to become functional. I approached their franchisee in Bhandup for help, who guided me to approach someone in Kerala as the original connection was from there. The service provider’s Kerala representatives expressed helplessness as their own shift to 4G will take time. I got my connection disabled and had to go to another service provider for a new mobile number.

During the initial incidents of ATM frauds, I received a call from a bank where I have an account and a debit card. The sweet voice at the other end confirms my name and tells me the bank is providing ‘insurance’ for ATM cards under a new scheme called “Card Protect”. Quickly I ask whether the service is “fee-based”. She answers in the affirmative and goes on explaining that the umbrella insurance which comes for just Rs. 1,700 a year will cover losses suffered by using ‘Other Bank ATM Cards’ also. I plead, I can’t decide over the phone, but would like to get an email with details. No email came. I still don’t know about the genuineness of the scheme. This is the result of outsourced call centres being used to sell products and services. Nothing gets recorded, unless you are a tech-wizard.

Then there is the case of my mobile connection, which was just two months old. I get a call from an unknown number. This time a strong male voice at the other end confirms that mine is a new connection. Then he asks me for the bill amount for the previous month. I give a round figure, assuming the call is from my own service provider. He asks me to change the plan so I will have to pay just the half of what I was paying every month. I ask what I should do for that. He tells me to keep identity and address proof ready and give my address, so he can come and meet me. I said I have given these documents to get the connection and ask why they are required again. Then he reveals that he represents another service provider and he can arrange shifting of connection to his agency without change in number. When I tell him I was not interested, he expresses his disappointment for having ‘wasted’ his time. This is aggressive marketing.

We need to improve our preparedness to meet the side-effects of the current “technology burst”. Make your choice judiciously and avoid future regrets.

mgwarrier@gmail.com