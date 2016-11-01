A fresh discovery, a change in the routine, a new realisation. Good till it lasts

She woke up in the morning as usual and jumped out, promptly looking at the clock. She then turned around, only to find the adjacent bed empty. Oh yes, husband had left on a two-day trip to his home town the previous night. A faint smile crossed her face as she thought, “Oh, I don’t have to run to the kitchen to make coffee.” She slumped back without a care but was too excited to sleep anymore! She could not remember when it was the last time she was all alone and free from having to attend to others’ needs in the household. Husband had retired from service and the daughters had left home to pursue their dreams.

It felt a little funny and uneasy not having to do anything unless she wanted to. She tried to come to grips with this feeling, which she had not come across for decades, with no one around demanding her attention and assistance.

She made coffee for herself slowly and went to the balcony with the newspaper, which usually would be the husband’s preserve (while she worked in the kitchen). She mechanically looked at the clock and smiled again thinking, “To hell with the clock today.” She decided to go for a morning walk and found that the neighbours were giving her surprised looks.

Back at home, she made herself a simple breakfast and found enough food in the refrigerator for lunch. After finishing the routine household tidying-up she sat again at the balcony, putting on some music and a book in hand.

But every now and then she thought she heard her husband call — before realising that he was away. It was a mind so attuned to the daily rigmarole and seemingly unable to take in the ‘freedom’ never before experienced.

She did not really know what to do with the rest of the day and had to tell herself, “I can choose to live today the way I want.”

On impulse she called an old friend from college and planned to attend a matinee show with her. Her friend could not understand why she was giggling like a schoolgirl who had bunked class for a film show. Was there a mischievous twinkle in her eyes, last seen decades ago?

After the movie they decided to dine at what was their favourite place during their college days. The place was full of youngsters, bristling with energy. “Oh yes, I was once like them,” she thought.

After coming home late, as she prepared to go to bed she suddenly felt that the day had been a ‘blast from the past’ and she thought she had rediscovered her real self after a long time. She was shocked to realise how over the years she had let herself become rather robotic.

She mentally made a note that she would reserve a day every month to be on her own, doing what she wanted to do (as opposed to what she had to do) and being herself.

The telephone rang. It was her husband calling to tell her he would have to stay one more day to complete his work. When she put down the phone she caught herself smiling yet again!

