One wishes our political leaders good health. However, the instance where a prominent political leader of Tamil Nadu has been hospitalised in a private superspeciality hospital in Chennai leaves one disheartened. It is all the more surprising as the leader opened a government multi-superspeciality hospital in the city quite recently. Had the leader been admitted to a government hospital, the administration would have got to know first hand the standards of care available. The public seems to have got the message that good treatment is available only in private hospitals. Unless we make it mandatory for MPs, MLAs, and government officials to undergo treatment in government hospitals, their standards will never improve.

Rajagopal Nambakam, Hyderabad