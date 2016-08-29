The ruling of the Bombay High Court (“HC allows women to enter Mumbai dargah’s sanctum”, Aug. 27) is in tune with the principles of liberty, equality and justice which are the prerequisites of any democratic country. The judgment is a path-breaking one as in addition to recognising the rights of Muslim women, it has also laid down a basis to challenge irrational and baseless restrictions on women by administrators of places of worship. The decision by those opposed to this to instead get ready to take the battle to the Supreme Court only shows their regressive mindset.

B. Harish, Mangaluru