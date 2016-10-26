Barring the Native Americans, everyone living in America can be called either a ‘non-resident’ or an ‘immigrant’ or an ‘alien’ (“The aliens in the U.S.”, Oct.25). What happened or was done to the Native Americans is a painful story. President Barack Obama was quite right in succinctly observing that immigrants are the American character.

His election as the first ever African-American president of the U.S. is not only historic but also one of the finest chapters in the ‘American dream’. America is a country of immigrants and owes its stature and supremacy to all those living there not excluding those who are dubbed as “aliens” of any kind. The emergence of Trumpism points to the failure of the Republican party’s leadership and that phenomenon is not likely to last. After the November 8 election, the party is likely to become wiser and Trumpism will become an unfortunate distortion or aberration in U.S. history. Immigrants will continue to be America’s soul and life blood and can be ignored or looked down upon only at its peril.

C.G. Kuriakose Kothamangalam, Kerala

It is evident that there is painful division in the U.S. How the new President will seize the initiative in international affairs and give shape to its long-term range objectives remains to be seen. Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have exhibited boundless energy, pragmatism and unquenchable optimism. Distinguished advisers who have established their eminence in different fields can be of great help to the new President. The new head should also promote peace across the world.

Thomas Edmunds, Chennai