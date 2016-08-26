The leaking of data, of more than 22,000 pages, on the Scorpene submarine project is deeply disturbing given that this involves a key component of our maritime security (“Probe ordered after data on stealth submarine leaked”, Aug.25). Its scale and magnitude shows the level of laxity within the defence establishment. What is alarming is that the combat abilities of the Scorpene have been revealed at a time when the watercraft is about to be inducted. For once the Congress party is right in describing the leak as “scandalous”, with its demand for a complete security audit quite justified. The government needs to act fast by launching a time-bound inquiry into the issue as the security of the country is of paramount importance.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi

I was dumbstruck to read the news which comes just after the series of mishaps involving equipment operated by our armed forces. It makes one wonder what the country’s defence establishment is doing. With rising internal security problems and external threats, we cannot afford to have our defence systems compromised. It is no joke to be spending thousands of crores of rupees on a project only to have an information war waged against us.

I. Chandru,

Chennai

The major leak poses a serious threat to Indian defence. The Defence Ministry cannot downplay the extent of damage as a huge cache of data on crucial parameters relating to the submarine seems to be out in the public domain. It is even more worrying that the leak would not have been detected had The Australian not reported it. The failure of our intelligence agencies is glaring. At a time when FDI is being welcomed in the defence sector, India should be more cautious in protecting sensitive data. This is a moment of rude awakening.

D.V.G. Sankararao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

The leak is bound to put India-French ties on the line and could adversely impact future defence agreements with France. That the data leak covers over 22,000 pages of secret and vital information is stunning. The authorities should get to the bottom of the matter.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

The Scorpene deal represented a milestone in India-French relations, the reason being the technology transfer agreement with Mazagon Docks in Mumbai. This becomes all the more relevant when one notes that a similar proposal with HAL regarding the Rafale aircraft was rejected. It would be interesting now to see how other Scorpene customers such as Brazil, Chile and Malaysia will react.

Surendra Singh Achara,

New Delhi

There appear to be too many contractors in the deal which is why there is a possibility the data leak could have emanated from them. There should have been safeguards to prevent such a thing from happening in the first place. Even though the French builder may not be suspected of complicity, it could have its business prospects affected. Only experts can say whether there is any point in going ahead with the Scorpene project. All said and done, India cannot allow the massive investment to go down the drain.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu