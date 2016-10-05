The enthusiasm for holding simultaneous elections may now be the rage in New Delhi, but there is hardly any stomach for it in the rest of India (“Breaking out of election mode”, Oct.3). The slogan “one nation and one election” is misleading. Though this idea can usher in better governance and perhaps a greater voting percentage, it is important not to disturb the federal structure. The Centre should instead start focussing on political party reforms and electoral reform.

