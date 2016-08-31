It is a proud moment for India that just days before the canonisation of Mother Teresa in Rome, her life-size bronze statue has been unveiled at Archbishop House by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (‘Life’ page – “Life-size statue of Mother Teresa unveiled”, Aug. 27). One hopes that on the day of her canonisation, the Centre dedicates it as one to ‘Love and peace’.

R. Sivakumar, Chennai

Mother Teresa’s name has become the metaphor for selflessness and goodness. In these difficult times and when there are many examples of indignities against the poor, one can only agree that some of her sayings have great relevance: “Being unwanted, unloved, uncared for, forgotten by everybody, I think that is a much greater hunger, a much greater poverty than the person who has nothing to eat”; “Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless” and, finally, “Let us touch the dying, the poor, the lonely and the unwanted according to the graces we have received and let us not be ashamed or slow to do the humble work” are three I can think of.

George John, Dehradun