India has always been an ardent supporter of the values Aung San Suu Kyi stands for (“On Suu Kyi’s itinerary”, Sept.12). The time is now ripe for greater economic, political and social cooperation with Myanmar. Moving forward on the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway project as well as the Kaladan multi-modal project can make India and Myanmar strong trading partners. These initiatives will also help to strengthen India-ASEAN relations and increase connectivity with Southeast Asia. Ms. Suu Kyi’s U.S trip can be a game changer for Myanmar as Washington is eager to collaborate with the Southeast Asian nation to counter China. Myanmar can play a pivotal role in deciding the geopolitics of the region.

Vanshika Vijh,

Ludhiana, Punjab

After decades of despotic and isolationist military rule, the restoration of democracy in Myanmar is a good sign for India to further strengthen amicable relations with the country. Myanmar is a key gateway to India’s “Act East policy” and can provide huge trade opportunities between east Asian countries and northeast India.

Apart from ushering in development, increasing connectivity and enabling the economic integration of the Northeast, it will also provide economic opportunities for India in terms of technology, medical and defence transactions.

Gagan Pratap Singh,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Behind the celebration of Ms. Suu Kyi’s participation in the democratic process lies the dark reality of the plight of the Muslim minorities of Myanmar — one that the new popular government is unlikely to acknowledge. In the past, Ms. Suu Kyi has spoken about this but has now fallen silent, and strangely, over inhuman acts committed against the Rohingyas. One wonders whether she endorses the view of the nationalists in Myanmar or is just trying to please the majorities who have helped her party win.

Khushi Singh Rathore,

Jaipur