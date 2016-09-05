It cannot be denied that the poorest of the poor experienced hope because of Mother Teresa’s healing touch and compassion (“A journey to sainthood”, Sept.3). It was absolute faith which drove her to take up formidable challenges. The frail nun was selfless beyond description and the celebration of her life and her entry into sainthood are perfectly in order.

C.G. Kuriakose, Kothamangalam, Kerala

I recall receiving a phonecall, back in 1977, from her office, the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, requesting an immediate appointment for the Mother. She arrived, accompanied by a nun, and requested the release of a station wagon donated by a foreign tourist and in the custody of customs authorities. Under the law, a tourist availing of such a duty-free import was required to take the car out of the country within a time frame. This requirement was not complied with. Mother Teresa showed me a copy of the Ministry of Finance order which granted customs duty exemption and I had to tell her that under the law, it was the Ministry of Commerce that had to grant her the permission.

With child-like simplicity, she pleaded for its release in order to fulfil a promise made to her “children” to take them on a picnic in the new car, and for which she was prepared to sign any kind of undertaking. Well before the day she was to take her “children” on a joyride dawned, the station wagon was parked in the premises of her charity. I was rewarded with a very warm “Thank you” over the phone, followed by postcard bearing her trademark signature.

S.K. Choudhury, Bengaluru

Despite the blind glorification of Mother Teresa, her followers and her organisation have a lot to answer to. Besides the allegations of opaque financial transactions, one cannot ignore her extreme views on abortion. There were also allegations of conversion behind the service to the poor and the downtrodden. Unless these allegations are investigated, the “journey to sainthood” has no meaning.

V.S. Thakur, Rajgarh, Himachal Pradesh

Her critics will immediately focus on her missionary zeal towards “conversion”. However, no one can question her dedication towards the downtrodden, the sick and those shunned by society. One hopes that her elevation as a saint will help her missionaries of charity continue to carry out its selfless service. Her “journey” will always remain amazing.

Rahul J. Gautam, Bengaluru