It may not work

One of the suggestions, in the Editorial, “For a wider pool” (January 1), on clinical trials, to encourage a “wider cross-section of society to participate in research”, may not work. In a country where even the simple act of blood donation has not caught on due to various factors, how can we expect society at large to realise the value of clinical trials? It is inevitable, therefore, that the burden of clinical trials will largely fall on the financially needy. As such, there is a need to strengthen the system of selecting human subjects, in which informed consent and volunteering for trials are cardinal principles. Clinical research organisations should also be made more responsible and transparent in conducting clinical research. Human subjects should be medically screened and educated about the risks and consequences involved in the clinical trials. Regulators monitoring CROs should be strengthened.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad