The Samajwadi Party seems to have squandered the mandate won in the last Assembly elections. The party has made itself the laughing stock with the leadership washing dirty linen in public, ironically during a so-called patch-up meeting, little realising the incalculable harm it is causing to the prospects of the party in the forthcoming elections. It is sickening that such family feuds result in the administration of party and government coming to a grinding halt.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan, Bengaluru

The sordid happenings in the SP show that most parties are still being run by princes, kings and queens with very little sort of internal democracy. In the tug of war, the real losers are the crores of citizens of Uttar Pradesh. With just a year to go before the elections, the chances of the SP retaining power are bleak.

Rahul Nair H., Thiruvananthapuram

A picture is worth a thousand words. Likewise, the ongoing feud in the Samajwadi Party was captured beautifully in its entirety in “Cartoonscape” (Oct. 26).

C.A.C. Murugappan, Kothamangalam, Tamil Nadu