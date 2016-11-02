It is shocking that targeting educational institutions lists high on the agenda of antisocial elements in Kashmir, severely affecting local Kashmiris who already face severe difficulties (Editorial – “School’s out in Kashmir”, Nov.2). It is high time that the government took strong note of this and put an end to their nefarious activities which are being supported by Pakistan. They claim to be the voice of the Kashmiri but act otherwise.

S.P. Sharma,

Mumbai

It is obvious that frustration runs high among separatist leaders as their agenda does not seem to be finding resonance in the Valley. These attacks show the level dirty politics has sunk to, which will further escalate problems. An already stressed society in Kashmir does not need further problems. Children need to get back to school and every effort must be taken to see that this happens. It is their right.

Mudit Katiyar,

Lucknow