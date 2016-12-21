Deposit limit

I fail to understand why the Reserve Bank of India has placed whimsical restrictions on deposits exceeding Rs.5,000 (“RBI sets one-time limit for big deposits of old notes”, Dec.20).

Does the government expect people to be looking up RBI notifications and press releases every day for compliance while simultaneously standing outside ATMs and banks to collect money to meet their day-to-day expenses? Is this a ploy to promote Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by equating taxpayers with black money holders?

S. Vasudevan, Kodaikanal