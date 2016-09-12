>>The headline and text of the report, “Shivajians takes on Aizawl FC in last four” (‘Sport’, Sept. 9, 2016) erroneously stated that DSK Shivajians would take on Aizawl FC in the semifinals (or in last four). Actually, NEROCA FC was to take on Shivajians FC in the semifinals.
It is the policy of The Hindu to correct significant errors as soon as possible.
Please specify the edition (place of publication), date and page.
The Readers' Editor's office can be contacted by
Telephone: +91-44-28418297/28576300 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday);
Fax: +91-44-28552963;
E-mail: readerseditor@thehindu.co.in
Mail: Readers' Editor, The Hindu, Kasturi Buildings,
859 & 860 Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, India.
All communication must carry the full postal address and telephone number.
No personal visits.
