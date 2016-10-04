>>In “This war cloud has a new shape” (Edit page, Oct. 3, 2016), the sentence — “India won self-confidence, Pakistan lost East Bangladesh.” — should be recast to read: “India won self-confidence, Pakistan lost East Pakistan.”

>>The text of “India not hungry for territory: PM” (Oct. 3, 2016) referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a statement at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas function in New Delhi. Actually, it was at the inauguration of the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in New Delhi.

>>The photo caption in the Sports page report, “India skilled enough to tackle any plan” (September 30, 2016, some editions), referred to a spinner-friendly track at Nagpur. It should have been Kanpur.