>>In “This war cloud has a new shape” (Edit page, Oct. 3, 2016), the sentence — “India won self-confidence, Pakistan lost East Bangladesh.” — should be recast to read: “India won self-confidence, Pakistan lost East Pakistan.”
>>The text of “India not hungry for territory: PM” (Oct. 3, 2016) referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a statement at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas function in New Delhi. Actually, it was at the inauguration of the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in New Delhi.
>>The photo caption in the Sports page report, “India skilled enough to tackle any plan” (September 30, 2016, some editions), referred to a spinner-friendly track at Nagpur. It should have been Kanpur.
It is the policy of The Hindu to correct significant errors as soon as possible.
Please specify the edition (place of publication), date and page.
The Readers' Editor's office can be contacted by
Telephone: +91-44-28418297/28576300 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday);
Fax: +91-44-28552963;
E-mail: readerseditor@thehindu.co.in
Mail: Readers' Editor, The Hindu, Kasturi Buildings,
859 & 860 Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, India.
All communication must carry the full postal address and telephone number.
No personal visits.
The Terms of Reference for the Readers' Editor
