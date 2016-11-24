Forest Department takes conservation message to students

more-in

In order to bring the conservation message to school and college students, the forest department in the Nilgiris South Division is allowing youngsters to trek with Forest Department and learn about the importance of the local plant and animal species to the ecology.

“The Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, I. Anwardeen, and District Forest Officer (Nilgiris South Division), K. Rajkumar came up with the idea,” said R. Rajmohan, Assistant Conservator of Forest (Nilgiris South).

The students are instructed by field staff about the different species of animals birds, plants and trees spotted in the Parsons Valley area. They are taken bird watching and are also informed of the alarm calls of different animals, said Mr. Rajmohan. The outreach initiative has been termed the Parsons Valley Eco Tourism – Environmental education based eco-tourism.

The students are allowed to stay for a night and are taken on a trek through the jungle the next day, where the different types of forests in the area, especially the Shola forests, are shown and their importance explained.

Forest staff are also on hand to teach children the decorum that they should follow while inside the forests and are taught not to litter, get too close to animals and indulge in other acts that disturb wildlife.

Schools and colleges that wish to take part in the initiative can contact R. Rajmohan at 9940744628.