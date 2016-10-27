In a blow to cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed him to face trial for seeking assistance of a government servant during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections while dropping other charges of corrupt practice and submission of false returns on election expenses.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and A.M. Sapre ordered trial to resume on the allegation of his 2009 electoral rival from the Congress, Om Prakash Soni, that Mr. Sidhu got Jagjit Singh Suchu, an officer of the Punjab State Electricity Board, transferred as Additional Superintending Engineer in Amritsar to receive assistance from him to further his election prospects.