Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of enjoying his power on the sacrifices made by students and at the cost of their education and future.

“Moved by the loss of life of young people, particularly students, AICC president Sonia Gandhi, respecting the sentiment for Telangana, gave way for the new State to be formed. Students and youth fought for Telangana believing that in their own State their woes would be solved and their expectations and aspirations would be met. However, KCR has forgotten them now. In fact, a single family is running the State,” he said. The TPCC chief was speaking at the Vidyarthi Yuva Grameena Garjana organised by the NSUI and the Youth Congress to demand the immediate sanction of scholarships and release of fee reimbursement owed to the extent of Rs. 3,200 crore to various colleges. Assuring the students that the Congress would build pressure on the TRS government to allot the amount, Mr. Reddy said students were facing hardships because of financial constraints.