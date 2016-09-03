Absolutely nil attendance at Collectorate as part of the general strike in Nizamabad on Friday: Photo By K.V. RAMANA.

The general strike observed in response to the call given by all trade unions, against the suspension of Contributory Pension Scheme and also what they termed as anti-people policies of the Union Government, was near total and peaceful in the district on Friday.

The fleet of 634 RTC buses was confined to the depots with members of all workers’ unions taking part in the strike. Most of the autorikshaws were off the road as some unions expressed their solidarity. However, trains ran as usual with railway employees keeping themselves away from the strike.

Banks, educational institutions and a majority of shops and establishments were closed. Cinema theatres suspended morning and matinee shows while the attendance of employees at Government offices was thin. Bankers staged dharna in front of the SBH main branch after boycotting work.

Workers and activists of trade unions such as IFTU, CITU, AITUC, INTUC, TNTUC, TRSV and others took out an impressive rally from Gandhi Chowk to Dharna Chowk where they burnt the effigy of the Central Government.

They demanded a minimum wage of Rs.18,000 per month for workers and scrapping of contract or outsourcing systems.