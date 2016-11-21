Making women safer:Adilabad Superintendent of Police M. Sreenivas at the launch of scooters for women officers of the SHE teams, in Adilabad on Sunday.— Photo: By ArrangementBY ARRANGEMENT;BY ARRANGEMENT - arranged

Adilabad Superintendent of Police M. Sreenivas on Sunday handed 15 new scooters to women police officers of the SHE teams. The two-wheelers were sanctioned by the government to improve safety for women. The SP said the move would have the SHE teams patrolling important junctions and places in the district headquarters town, thereby making women safer.

Mr. Sreenivas urged people to inform the police about crimes against women on WhatsApp on the mobile number 8333986898.

Adilabad DSP A. Laxminarayana and AR DSP Md. Burhan Ali also participated.