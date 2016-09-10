Vishal Akula, head, department of Neuro Psychiatry at the Government Medical College, said every year about one lakh people commit suicide for different reasons.

One person was forcibly ending the life in every 40 seconds, he said on Friday. If the family members and friends identify the suicidal tendencies of the victims and take them to doctors, their life could be saved, he said and advised the youth to keep away from addictions and company of bad friends.

He was speaking on the occasion of the release of posters jointly published by Akula Dharma Bai Charitable Trust, Sashi Association for Integrated Development and Rotary Club in connection with the World Suicides (Prevention) Day on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police P. Vishwa Prasad released the posters and pamphlets.