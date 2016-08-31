Police job is stressful compared to others as there is more demand from society, said Warangal Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu.

“Compared to earlier days now there is a little relaxed environment, but the stress exists. Despite new recruitment there is some shortage of staff. There is no certainty of work timings, as police are needed at every hour and at every event,” he pointed out.

Unlike in the past police personnel are not overworked. Information gathering was tough once upon a time. With the use of mobile phones, internet and computers, physical strain has come down, but still police have more responsibility and answerable to higher ups, to people and to the family.

“On working hours, for instance,” Mr. Sudheer Babu said “during the Ganesh Navaratri festival, police are needed at every pandal round-the-clock to prevent any untoward incident. If there is shortage of staff, one has to continue to work until some other person comes to relieve him or do double the hours of regular duty,” he said. In the tri-cities there would be thousands of Ganesh pandals and the department has to spare many personnel diverting them from other duties which are also important.

Mr. Sudheer Babu said that the police personnel should get more access to health services and at regular intervals, which will help in assessing the mental condition of the person. “At regular check-up, doctor will tell what a person needs and accordingly, he/she can be helped,” he explained.