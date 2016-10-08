Tired of shopping or collectingdifferent varieties of flowers for the preparation of a traditional Bathukamma? If you do not know how to make a flower arrangement for Bathukamma, here is the answer.

J. Nagarjuna, an engineer working with the Irrigation Department and residing in Ganeshnagar locality here, launched the novel concept of Bathukamma flowers delivery at the doorstep of the people, at 10 per cent lesser price when compared to the market.

Word of mouth publicity

The novel concept became a runaway hit only by word of mouth publicity with more than 100 people ordering for Bathukamma flowers and about 25 families ordering readymade Bathukammas.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that he had decided to launch this idea for the benefit of womenfolk and encourage them to know the importance of celebrating the Bathukamma festival. He said that they were providing all varieties of flowers such as Tangedu (Tanners Cassia), Gunugu (celosia), marigold, chrysanthemum, lotus, Gummadi puvvu (cucurbita), beera puvvu (luffa) and others.

Pricing

The orders are placed depending upon the number of (rows) layers of Bathukamma. The cost of each one ranges between Rs. 200 and Rs. 2,500. Each row of flower arrangement costs Rs. 100 to Rs. 120.

They had employed two women for making Bathukammas and paid them Rs. 10 per row of arranging flowers in conical shape.

A customer, who does not want to be quoted, said that he had ordered for a readymade Bathukamma as their family members were suffering from health problems.

The readymade ones will be delivered on Sunday during the festival.

Mr.Nagarjuna said that during the next Bathukamma season they would intensify their campaign of preparing the readymade ones help the womenfolk learn the art of making them.