India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain in the State over the next two days.

The weather agency said heavy rain is likely to occur in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam. According to IMD meteorologists, upper air circulation and influx of moisture combined with warm day temperatures is expected to facilitate cloud formation over the next few days.

The IMD also said the warning could be revised to include Hyderabad and southern Telangana if the weather system witnesses any changes.

The State received near-record rainfall last month due to two spells of downpour.

Changes in wind patterns across the country have also delayed withdrawal of monsoon from western India, which is not expected to take place in the State until the second week of October.