KARIMNAGAR, September 1, 2016
MCK moots heavy fine to regularise tap connections

In order to regularise all illegal tap connections, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has decided to impose fines ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 5 lakh if the tap connections were not regularized before October 31 this year.

The MCK had also announced rewards to persons who provide information about illegal tap connections. The informants would be given 30 per cent of the fine amount for providing information about the tap illegal connection.

This decision was taken at the MCK general body meeting conducted under the chairmanship of Mayor S Ravinder Singh and Municipal Commissioner Krishna Bhaskar here on Wednesday. When the agenda was introduced in the meeting, cutting across party lines, all the corporators have announced their support for the regularization of illegal tap connections.

However, when the MCK had decided to impose the fine of Rs 5 lakh for every illegal connection, the corporators suggested imposing fine ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5 lakhs depending upon the years of usage of illegal connection.

First in TS

It may be recalled that the MCK was the first in the Telangana State to provide tap connections to the consumers belonging to below poverty line at Re 1 only a year ago. Incidentally, there was overwhelming response to the scheme with several people taking tap connections.

Buoyed over the success of the scheme, the Telangana State government had also provide tap connections to all BPL people in the State and issued GO number 372 on May 24, 2016.

