Irrigation projects will benefit farmers, says Harish Rao

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that the irrigation projects were aimed at benefiting the farmers and the construction of Mallannasagar will be completed at any cost.

He has also clarified that the Government was not resorting to forcible purchase of land from the farmers.

Speaking to reporters at Siddiept on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said: “Farmers are coming forward to sell their lands under G.O. 123 to the Government for the construction of Mallannasagar. Farmers from as many as nine villages gave their acceptance in this regard.” Criticising the Opposition, the Minister alleged that the Congress party filed petition in the High Court to divert the attention of farmers and mislead them. “The Government is committed to protect the interests of land oustees. We have already issued G.O. 190 which allows the Government to pay Rs. 3,000 for landless SC poor and Rs. 2,000 for other landless poor for 20 years. About Rs. 7.5 lakh would be offered to them as one-time settlement if they come forward,” he said adding that the farmers would lose heavily if they become tools in the hands of the Opposition.

District Credit Cooperative Bank Chairman Chitti Devender Reddy was also present.

Pattas distributed

Earlier in the day, the Minister distributed pattas to 4,031 beneficiaries whose houses were regularised under GO 59 at Siddipet town. He also informed that Rs. 30 crore was released for drinking water at the new wards of Siddipet.