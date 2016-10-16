Telangana Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao at the swearing in ceremony of Kompally Dharmaraju as chairman of Market Committee in Warangal on Saturday.Photo: M. Murali

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari has said the State government was committed to ensuring the farmers in the district get minimum support price.

The Enumamula Agricultural Market would be developed to help farmers market their produce.

He was speaking at the swearing-in-ceremony of the newly nominated agriculture market committee here on Saturday.

Irrigation and Marketing Minister T. Harish Rao said the State government has allocated Rs. 25,000 crore towards irrigation projects and also to revive water bodies in the State. The Mission Kakatiya had helped revive many tanks across the State and there were good inflow to all tanks.He said the government was engaged in building godowns in all mandals to help farmers store their produce. “We are going to build godowns with capacity of 17 lakh metric tonnes,” Mr Rao said. Earlier, the new agriculture market committee members took oath of office - Kompalli Dharma Rao is the chairman, A. Jitender vice chairman and members, Sudharsan, Ugandar Rao, Vijay Kumar, Kavitha, Mogili, Venumadhav, Gopal Rao, and Chandan took the oath.

Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary, Minister Chandulal, MP Dayakar, MLAs Ramesh, Vinay Bhaskar, Surekha, MLC Muralidhar Rao and others were present.