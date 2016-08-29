Most of the villagers are convinced by the persuasive arguments put forward for Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao

Slowly, but surely, things are getting cleared for the proposed Mallannasagar reservoir in Medak district, part of the larger Kaleswaram project. The role played by Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao in convincing the agitating villagers has resulted in dilution of the agitations and getting it limited to Vemulaghat village.

The agitation came to limelight in the month of May when as many as 14 women fell down unconscious due to high blood pressure as they had to vacate the village if the reservoir was constructed. Since then, Etigaddaksihtapur turned the epic centre for the agitation for about two months and giving space for some more villages like Vemulaghat, Pallepahad, Singaram and Erravalli to take up the agitation. They have demanded implementation of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

However, beginning with Erravalli, all the villages fell in line due to the persuasive measures initiated by Mr. Harish Rao. He was able to hold discussions with groups from each village and convinced them to sell their land to the government under GO 123. As recently as on August 23, the Irrigation Minister held discussions with some of the residents of Vemulaghat, the lone village that has been fighting implementation of the LA Act, if acquiring lands is a must.

Some farmers from every village gave consent to sell their land, and in some villages even the registrations has taken place. Consent was given by farmers for 362.15 acres at Pallepahad (out of the total 813.10 acres), 520.26 acres at Vemulaghat (2,266.12 acres), 470 acres (275 acres already registered) in Erravalli (total 1,566 acres), 120 acres at Singaram (total 1,023 acres), 1,310 acres at Etigaddakishtapur (total 1,773 acres) and 987 acres at Toguta of the total 1,584 acres.

“Farmers from all these villages are coming forward to register their lands voluntarily under GO 123 as they receive amount very shortly. We are hopeful that other farmers will also come forward,” Muthyam Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer, Siddpet, told The Hindu.