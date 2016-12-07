e-hundi facility mooted at Bhadrachalam temple

The Endowments Department is mulling launching of a website of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy shrine in Bhadrachalam in the ensuing New Year.

The temple authorities have laid a renewed focus on a slew of digital initiatives including launch of the temple’s website and introduction of e-hundi facility at the historic shrine, widely acclaimed as “Southern Ayodhya” among devotees.

The proposed digital initiatives assume significance at a time when the State and Central governments are laying greater emphasis on online services in all spheres, particularly in the aftermath of demonetisation.

Though an ambitious plan to develop a website for the temple was initiated over a year ago, it did not materialise until now due to lack of concerted efforts on the part of the temple staff concerned to provide the requisite data to the web designers.

Digital initiatives

The temple authorities have drawn up plans to give a major thrust to the proposed digital initiatives in the ensuing New Year.

Efforts are on to expedite the process of designing the temple website to launch it coinciding with the ensuing Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adyayanotsavalu slated to be held from December 30 to January 19, said T Ramesh Babu, in-charge Executive Officer of the temple.

Expert web designers are working round the clock to design the temple website with impressive user-friendly layout and other striking features, he noted.

The proposed website will showcase the glorious history of Bhadradri temple, provide wealth of information about the temple town and various sevas being offered to the presiding deity, among other relevant information to the devotees worldwide, he asserted.