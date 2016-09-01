The CPI(M-L) Janashakthi has, through a press release on Wednesday, announced that it is expelling two of its cadre – Boddu Shankar from Nalgonda and Kumar from Nizamabad – who have allegedly turned police informers. The party has also said it holds the same stand towards Gundu Venkanna, who had been expelled from Prathighatana party, and requested people and intellectuals to be cautious against the three.

The press note from the party’s Telangana State Committee has alleged that the police were arresting its cadre based on the information collected from the surrendered cadre-turned-informers.