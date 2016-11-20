Employees resorting to corrupt practices, beware! Secret agents of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be deployed at offices to keep a tab on those indulging in corruption and pass on their information to ACB sleuths for further action. “The ACB will rope in NGOs and use social media to spread the message against corruption and zero in on the corrupt,” said R.P. Thakur, who assumed charge as ACB Director-General at the ACB Headquarters located at Pandit Nehru Bus Station here on Saturday. “We have been receiving many complaints against corruption and steps are being taken to get information in different ways with the cooperation of public,” he told the media.