Winged visitors bring cheer to Chintapalli

more-in

Scores of painted storks started arriving at Chintapalli, the favourite nesting spot for feathered friends from far-off lands, signalling the beginning of their annual sojourn and heralding a festive atmosphere in the village in Khammam rural mandal.

Thanks to the relatively conducive atmosphere in this part of the region owing to good rains in the last monsoon, a few dozens of migratory birds have built their nests atop the tamarind trees in Chintapalli for their nearly six-month long stay in the village.

The sprawling Palair Balancing Reservoir situated a few kms away from the village in the neighbouring Kusumanchi mandal is a major water body in Khammam division that attracts winged visitors from distant places at the fag-end of winter season.

However, they continue to face serious threat from poachers at the reservoir and other water bodies in the division.

With Chintapalli coming alive with the chirping of feathered friends roosting atop the tamarind trees, avid bird watchers started thronging Chintapalli to take pictures of the painted storks with the help of their smartphones.

We are delighted to see these birds flock our village, Thota Veerababu, a B.Tech graduate, who hails from Chintapalli, said.

Tighter vigil

Concerted efforts should be made to increase the tree cover, conserve the water bodies and step up vigil around them to protect the avian guests, from the poachers, suggested another youth of the village. A joint endeavour involving all the stakeholders in this regard is imperative to sustain the decades-old phenomenon of seasonal sojourn of painted storks in Chintapalli, he said.